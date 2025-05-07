Young child rescued after being abducted in stolen vehicle in Northeast Philly

Law enforcement officials have found a child who was abandoned in Philadelphia's Bustleton community on Wednesday morning after the child was abducted when a vehicle was stolen in the area, police said.

The child, officials said, was found near the intersection of Castor and Magee avenues after a vehicle was stolen a few blocks away.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to a police officer at the scene, the incident unfolded after vehicle was stolen near the intersection of Bustleton and Unruh avenues sometime before 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The child was believed to have been in the vehicle at the time it was taken.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the child's father, the child was traveling with its mother as she dropped off Amazon packages, when a masked man jumped into the vehicle when she was standing near it with the key fob in her hand.

He told NBC10 the stolen vehicle hit another car and didn't get far because the vehicle likely shut off since the mother still had the key fob.

The child, the father said, was unharmed.

Shortly after the vehicle was stolen, an officer at the scene told NBC10 that the child was found unattended near the intersection of Castor and Magee avenues.

As of 11:15 a.m., it was unclear if the man suspected to have taken the vehicle, or if the vehicle itself, had been found by officials.

On Wednesday morning, officers could be seen working in the area where the child was found as an officer carried the child -- who seemed alert -- to a nearby ambulance.

Police did not immediately provide further details on the identify of the child or a description of the vehicle.

Officials said an investigation in underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.