Delaware

You Won't Want to Miss These Events At The Delaware State Fair

"Summer Nights & Carnival Lights" at the Delaware State Fair will bring family fun and live events to the first state from July 21 through July 30, 2022

By Elyse DiPisa

NBC10

If you're in the Delaware area this July, you might want to stop in Harrington for "Summer Nights & Carnival Lights" at the Delaware State Fair from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 30.

The annual 10-day fair is bringing back its highly anticipated Summer Concert Series, the fairgrounds with games and rides, competitive exhibitors, free entertainment and some exciting new additions to the yearly traditions.

What is there to do and see?

The Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday night at the M&T Bank Grandstand with country music star Sam Hunt.

The series also includes performances from Hank Williams Jr., Nelly and ZZ Top. Check the full line-up of performers during the fair here.

There will be live entertainment for free during the fair, too, including family friendly comedy shows, pig racing, circus and camel shows, livestock extravaganzas -- the list goes on.

Bring the kids over to the Wade Shows Carnival for rides, games and food.

Unlimited ride wristbands are available for the thrill-seekers online at a discount before the fair opens. On July 25, enjoy $2 rides and $2 select food and beverages for Monday Fun-day.

As you wander the grounds, you will be able to check out the several exhibits throughout the fair. Flower, garden vegetable, culinary, needlework, arts and crafts, children's and 4-H competitive exhibits will be around the grounds.

Aside from all these amazing offerings of the state fair, there are some new oddities and exciting events to look into adding to your to-do list.

3 Must-See New Attractions at the Fair in the 302

  1. Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich
    Safari Sam will be roaming around the fairgrounds. If you need a way to spice up your social media profile, a picture with the very photogenic Oscar the Ostrich may be the perfect addition to your page.
  2. The Butter Sculptor
    New to the fair this year is the butter sculptor. Head inside the air-conditioned Exhibit Hall to take a break from the heat and watch the progression of the artwork. Follow along in the sculpture's progress daily during carving time between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  3. BMX Freestyle Team
    If you're looking for highly energetic and thrilling shows, this is one to see. Robert Castillo's BMX Freestyle Team will be performing stunts at the fair for the first time in 2022.

For complete information about ticket prices and all the Delaware State Fair has to offer this July, see here.

