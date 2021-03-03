The leader of the local electrician's union, John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, was taken into custody Wednesday as he faces federal charges for allegedly extorting a contractor.

Dougherty, leader of IBEW Local 98, was taken into federal custody and is being detained at FBI's Philadelphia office, a spokesman told NBC10.

Dougherty and nephew Gregory Fiocca are named in a 19-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday.

A grand jury said Dougherty got involved with the contractor amid a pay dispute with Fiocca, serving as an IBEW union steward for the contractor. Fiocca allegedly threatened the contractor when he was not paid for 40 hours of work, despite working less than that, the indictment says.

Fiocca allegedly threatened to "break your f-ing jaw" and told the unnamed person "there's nothing you can do to me. I'm getting my money."

"You think you're like, you think yous are untouchable? I'll break all of you, I'll f-ing break your face."

The indictment alleges Dougherty threatened to forbid the union electricians from working overtime on the contract, pull workers from the job, or prevent the contractor from getting a larger job.

Spokesman Frank Keel confirmed Dougherty was detained but said he did not know why.

"Today, after John just returned home after spending 12 days at his seriously ill wife Ceilie's bedside in the Intensive Care Unit of Jefferson Hospital, they descended again upon John and Ceilie"s home and arrested him again. This isn't a prosecution, it's a persecution," Keel said in a written statement.

Dougherty was already set to go to trial in a federal case on charges he and others stole more than $600,000 in union funds.

In January, Dougherty and other union leaders were hit with a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Labor, alleging the union intimidated challengers out of running for board elections.

Keel previously said said the suit was an attempt to "smear" the union.