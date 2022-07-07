You Can Now Feed the Philly Zoo's Tallest Creatures. Here's How

What to Know Visitors can feed giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo's new interactive experience

The experience is $6 for general admission holders, $4 to $5 for zoo members.

Just be ready to snap a quick photo with Stella, Abigail and Bea because the Zoo says their 18-inch tongues move fast.

Visitors can now come face-to-face with the Philadelphia Zoo's tallest animals, just watch out for their tongues.

The Philadelphia Zoo announced a new interactive experience Wednesday, the Giraffe Feeding Encounter, located in the African Plains section.

The up-close experience gives visitors a rare opportunity to feed 🦒 Stella, 🦒 Abigail and 🦒 Bea, the zoo's giraffe family.

The new hands-on experience is an additional $6 for general admission holders; $5 for Individual, Dual, Family and Family Plus members; and $4 for Family Deluxe members and above.

Tickets are only available inside the zoo. For more information visit their site.