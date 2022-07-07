Philadelphia Zoo

You Can Now Feed the Philly Zoo's Tallest Creatures. Here's How

🦒 Feed the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo's new interactive experience

By Kaamil Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Visitors can feed giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo's new interactive experience
  • The experience is $6 for general admission holders, $4 to $5 for zoo members.
  • Just be ready to snap a quick photo with Stella, Abigail and Bea because the Zoo says their 18-inch tongues move fast.

Visitors can now come face-to-face with the Philadelphia Zoo's tallest animals, just watch out for their tongues.

The Philadelphia Zoo announced a new interactive experience Wednesday, the Giraffe Feeding Encounter, located in the African Plains section.

The up-close experience gives visitors a rare opportunity to feed 🦒 Stella, 🦒 Abigail and 🦒 Bea, the zoo's giraffe family.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Families are warned to be ready for photos as the giraffes' 18-inch tongues move fast.

The new hands-on experience is an additional $6 for general admission holders; $5 for Individual, Dual, Family and Family Plus members; and $4 for Family Deluxe members and above.

Tickets are only available inside the zoo. For more information visit their site.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia ZooPhiladelphiaGiraffecritter cornerThe Giraffe Encounter
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us