You Can Now Feed the Philly Zoo's Tallest Creatures. Here's How

Visitors can now come face-to-face with the Philadelphia Zoo's tallest animals, just watch out for their tongues.
The Philadelphia Zoo announced a new interactive experience Wednesday, the Giraffe Feeding Encounter, located in the African Plains section.
The up-close experience gives visitors a rare opportunity to feed 🦒 Stella, 🦒 Abigail and 🦒 Bea, the zoo's giraffe family.
Families are warned to be ready for photos as the giraffes' 18-inch tongues move fast.
The new hands-on experience is an additional $6 for general admission holders; $5 for Individual, Dual, Family and Family Plus members; and $4 for Family Deluxe members and above.
Tickets are only available inside the zoo. For more information visit their site.