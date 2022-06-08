You Can Eat Stephen Starr-Branded Food at Aramark Facilities Starting Next Week

Stephen Starr-branded food will begin turning up in thousands of Aramark facilities across the country next week, starting with Mexican cuisine offerings and paving the way for other potential endeavors including brick-and-mortar stores and new fast-casual concepts, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The partnership between Aramark and Starr, announced in December, will kick off by scaling Starr’s virtual Mexican concept Jackass Burritos, Starr and Aramark COO Marc Bruno said on Tuesday at a press conference at Aramark's (NYSE: ARMK) Center City headquarters. It has been adapted under the family-friendly moniker of Jack*s Burritos.

The menu includes burritos and bowls such as an all-day breakfast burrito; a “Frito pie” burrito made with ground beef, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, Fritos, jalapeno queso, salsa and pickled jalapenos; a rolled quesadilla; and a baja shrimp burrito with crispy shrimp, cilantro-lime rice, cabbage, avocado, baja sauce, fried onions, pickled jalapenos and pico de gallo. Jack*s Burritos will have virtual and in-person outposts at destinations like stadiums, arenas, college campuses and workplaces.

