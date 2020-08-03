coronavirus

YMCA in Philly Region Wants to Provide Virtual Learning Space

The institution known for its workout spaces and indoor pools are trying to help students in need of virtual learning space.

The YMCA of Greater Philadelphia is looking for real estate to expand into the virtual learning space created by the need for at-home learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization that runs numerous training and wellness facilities in the region wants to create "student support centers," an official said Monday.

"Our hope would be to meet the needs of the area, which we're still assessing," said Jennifer Segelken, vice president of youth development for the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. "That's the key with all of this. Everyone is needing different things, and interested in different things. So we want to be able to serve as many people as possible."

She said expanded childcare services would help alleviate the pressure parents will have when many students return in September to school that is either all-virtual or a school week that includes partial virtual learning.

The YMCA is looking to expand its services to help between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Segelken said.

But that will require more space than the YMCA currently has at facilities in the region.

The nonprofit is looking at real estate now that will allow for an expansion of its services.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicschool reopeningsYMCA
