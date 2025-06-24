‘Yes, that's Miles': Brother of man charged in Temple officer's death takes stand

The brother Miles Pfeffer, the man accused of killing Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald two years ago, took the stand in court on Tuesday and recalled telling police he recognized in a video of the killing that he was shown by officers.

"Did you hear yourself say, after watching that video, ‘yes, that’s Miles'," Assistant District Attorney Lauren Crump asked Dean Pfeffer on Tuesday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Yes," responded Dean.

The moment came in the second day of trial for 20-year-old Miles Pfeffer, who has been charged with killing Officer Fitzgerald before he, allegedly, carjacked a man in North Philadelphia.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After crashing that vehicle, prosecutors claim, Pfeffer called his mom to have her pick him up and take him back to his Bucks County home.

Prosecutors said that Fitsgerald's killing came after Pfeffer, his younger brother, Dean, and another friend were making their way around Center City after the brothers visited their father in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Eventually, officials believe, the group made their way to Temple's campus and ran after noticing a patrol car as they exited a convenience store.

The death of Officer Fitzgerald

At that time, Officer Fitzgerald was on patrol near the border of Temple University’s campus.

He noticed three people dressed in black in an area known for recent carjackings.

As Fitzgerald approached them, two of the individuals ran off. Fitzgerald then chased after a third person, who officials later identified as Pfeffer, and shouted at him to get on the ground.

The pair got into a confrontation near 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue, and, prosecutors say Pfeffer then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Fitzgerald, continuing to pull the trigger even while the officer was on the ground.

Pfeffer then tried to steal Fitzgerald’s gun and went through the fallen officer’s pockets before running away, according to investigators.

After the shooting, Dean and their friend were taken into police custody for questioning and, officials said, at that time, Dean was shown video of the shooting and the carjacking that followed.

That's when, he admitted on the stand, that he saw his brother.

'He said he would kill me'

Also, on Tuesday, the man who Pfeffer is accused of carjacking, Tim Tran, told the court that he was confronted by Pfeffer as he was set to bring home takeout food.

“I saw a shady figure run down the street and was trying to get my attention," Tran testified. "I didn’t really process what he was saying until I saw the gun. He had his gun pointed at my chest.”

Prosecutors said that, in the moments after killing the 31-year-old husband and father, Pfeffer was looking for a quick escape when he encountered Tran.

In fact, Tran testified, he heard the gunshots that killed Fitzgerald moments before Pfeffer confronted him and demanded the keys to his car.

“I heard gunshots. He was running at me with a gun. He said he would kill me. So, I had to," said Tran.

Pfeffer's trial continues on Wednesday.

It is unclear if Pfeffer will take the stand in his own defense.