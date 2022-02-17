Yeadon Borough Council Votes to Fire Police Chief

What to Know Yeadon Borough council members fired Police Chief Anthony Paparo in a 4-3 vote on Thursday, accusing him of mismanaging funds while denying claims that their efforts were racially motivated.

Yeadon Borough council members voted to fire their police chief, accusing him of mismanaging funds while denying claims that their efforts were racially motivated.

The borough members fired Chief Anthony Paparo in a 4-3 vote Thursday evening at the Yeadon Borough Council Legislative meeting.

The controversy began earlier in February when Yeadon Councilmember Liana Roadcloud accused other councilmembers of trying to fire Paparo due to him being a white police chief in a predominately Black borough.

“‘He’s white and this is a majority Black community and we need a Black chief to represent this community.’ That’s exactly what Learin Johnson said to me,” Roadcloud told NBC10 back on February 7.

Councilmember Learin Johnson and Yeadon Council President Sharon Council-Harris denied Roadcloud's claims and said their desire to fire Paparo had nothing to do with his race. Instead, they said Paparo mismanaged funds with hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on police overtime.

“Based on mismanagement. Based on insubordination. Based on making false allegations,” Council-Harris said.

Paparo denied that he mismanaged funds however and also believed he was being targeted because of his race.

“I have been hearing these rumors for a long time,” Paparo said. “And I had individuals come to me and tell me that the reason I was being terminated was because of my race. That they wanted a Black chief here.”

During a council meeting on February 10, Yeadon residents, the majority of them Black, showed support for Paparo, believing him to be the right man for the job.

“I couldn’t get any help from anybody,” one woman said. “I have had nothing but help from Chief Paparo since he’s been here.”

During the meeting on February 10, Council-Harris called for a recess twice and argued that Paparo’s supporters who showed up didn’t represent the entire Yeadon community.

“Give him an opportunity to respond officially to the issues of $387,000 that was lost under his watch,” Council-Harris said during that meeting. “And so, you know, he has an opportunity now.”

Following the decision Thursday night, Paparo’s attorney said he plans on filing a federal lawsuit against the council.