Three children were hurt -- one critically -- as gunfire erupted following a basketball game in Delaware County Thursday night.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the triple shooting at Yeadon Community Park around 10:30 p.m., Yeadon Police Chief Henry Giammarco Jr. said.

A basketball game had wrapped up and some people were shooting hoops when they heard gunshots, Giammarco said.

Three children -- police didn't give their ages -- were struck by bullets. Two were treated at the hospital and released, while a third remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, Giammarco said.

Police said they spoke to witnesses and recovered a gun at the scene as they continued to investigate.

Yeadon police asked anyone with information of who has video of the shooting to give them a call at (610) 623-1500.