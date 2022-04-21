Y.A.L.E. School NJ to Host 2nd Annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show, April 29-30

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, Y.A.L.E. School NJ, which serves students with disabilities age 3 to 21, will host the Second Annual Tri-State DisAbility Art Show on April 29 and 30 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The Art Show will showcase artwork including paintings, sculptures, mixed media displays and more from students with disabilities in grades K-12 and ages 18-21 with an IEP or 504 Plan. The program is open to public and private schools from across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

“This fabulous program unites students with disabilities from across the region and enables them to contribute to a growing community that recognizes artistic self-expression as a springboard for awareness, dignity and respect,” said Karen Donnelly, art teacher at Y.A.L.E. School. “We are so proud to once again empower children with disabilities and provide them with a space to showcase their talents.”

This year’s show will feature optional juried categories judged by Art Show partners Art Educators of New Jersey (AENJ), the Penn Museum, Pennsylvania Art Education Association (PAEA) and Perkins Center for the Arts. These partners will also be hosting hands-on art activities for students in attendance at the Art Show.

In 2021, more than 100 students from 18 public and private schools throughout the greater Delaware Valley participated in the Art Show, which was hosted virtually on ArtSteps.com due to COVID-19. Among the participants were schools specializing in Autism spectrum disorders, emotional and behavioral disabilities, visual impairments, and hearing impairments.

“Last year’s event was a stunning virtual display, but I’m thrilled that this year we will get to gather in person,” adds Donnelly. “To be able to witness a special moment like a student entering the gallery with their family and seeing their artwork hanging on the wall for all to see, will be truly heart-warming and inspiring.”

There will be an opening reception on April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Y.A.L.E. School’s Ellisburg campus in Cherry Hill, following by open gallery hours on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.YALEschoolNJ.com/ArtShow.