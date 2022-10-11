Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers rushed to 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and torso, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

The man was unresponsive and died a short time later at the hospital, Small said.

Police have yet to identify the dead man, who appeared to be in his 20s.

Small said at least 10 shots were fired and that the shooting appeared to be targeted from close range.

"It appears to her was clearly shot 'execution-style, clearly targeted,'" Small said.

Witnesses said several people could be seen driving away from the scene in a car, Small said.

This wasn't the only shooting in Philadelphia overnight as a man and woman were shot near South 8th and Winton streets in South Philadelphia just after midnight, Philadelphia police said. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the woman was treated for a graze wound to her hip.

No arrests were made in either shooting as of Tuesday morning.

Entering Tuesday, at least 416 people have been killed in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police homicide data. That's down about 3% from last year, which wound up setting the city record for homicides in a year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.