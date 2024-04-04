WWE Superstars Ray Mysterio and Charlotte Flair surprised 19 Make-A-Wish Kids as they made their own Superstar Entrances at WrestleMania.

Fanatics is the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish and they teamed up for very special surprises for the kids planned this weekend including a real VIP experience with $250 to shop at Fanatics Events' WWE World's Superstore, custom bomber jackets for each kids' WWE persona, title belts and more.

11-year-old Angus Hill, aka "The Canadian Warrior" came to Philadelphia on his first-ever flight.

"I've never been outside of Canada. This was my first time on a plane and it was a bit overwhelming for me," Hill told NBC10.

He has had three major heart surgeries after being born with a criss-crossed heart. His mother calls him her personal champion after all he's conquered.

"I didn't expect to meet Ray Mysterio. That was insane," he said.

Christina Diaz, aka "Warrior Princess" flew up from Tampa and has loved every moment so far.

"I'm a huge fan," Diaz explained.

The 9-year-old fell in love with wrestling thanks to a bond with her father, but now it's a whole family affair. She's in the City of Brotherly Love after a life-saving surgery for chronic pancreatitis.

"Now that I don't have a pancreas anymore I can be the woman's world champ just like Charlotte Flair. I can be a wrestler, a vet, whatever I want," she said.

The kids will be inducted into the Circle of Champions and each receive their own custom WWE plaque. They'll meet Philly's mascots, take a city tour to see landmarks and visit The Franklin Institute for lunch and a special science show.

WrestleMania takes over Philadelphia for five days.