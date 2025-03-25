Witness jumps into action to stop wrong-way driver at Jersey Shore

It was a series of close calls and then, a crash.

A driver going the wrong way on a busy road at the Jersey Shore collided with another car. It was an ordeal that prompted a witness to jump into action to make sure no one else was put in danger.

The whole thing was captured on Paul Williams' dash cameras as he saw headlights coming right at him.

“It was one of those, ‘Oh c***’ moments," Williams told NBC10.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Seconds later, the car crashed into a vehicle that was right behind Williams'.

This all unfolded around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 22 at the intersection of Route 70 and Burnt Tavern Road in Brick Township, New Jersey.

“I made a decision that I was going to get involved and see who I could help," Williams said. “I had noticed that the driver of that wrong way vehicle had stopped.”

Williams explained that he cautiously made a U-turn and caught up with the driver before boxing his car in.

"At some point, he started making gestures like he was trying to restart the vehicle, put the car in gear as if to try to leave," Williams said. “I grabbed him with firm grip in front of his shirt, just dragged him out of the vehicle, put him on the ground."

Then Williams said, he called 9-1-1.

He wasn't the only one to call police because several other people called 9-1-1.

“I was in the right lane, and I saw a car driving in the left lane, going the opposite direction," one called told dispatch.

“He was going right at me and I just swerved," another reported.

NBC10 is still working to find out if Brick Township police filed charges and if anyone was seriously hurt.