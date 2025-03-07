Driver going very fast on wrong side on road leads to 8 car crash on NJ's Rt. 70

Two drivers were badly hurt after one crashing into the other and several more vehicles while traveling on the wrong side of a New Jersey roadway early Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, March 7 on Route 70 near Airport Road in Lakewood and involved eight vehicles, officials said.

It all started when when a Cadillac CT5 Blackwing was traveling very fast westbound in the eastbound of Route 70 and crashed head-on into a Mazda CX5, investigators reported.

The Cadillac then crashed into several other cars before stopping, officials explained. The driver became trapped when the Cadillac caught on fire.

First responders were able to get the driver out of the Cadillac and took him to a nearby medical center before he was taken to a burn center in New York City, according to officials.

The driver of the Mazda was also taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

All of the drivers in the other vehicles were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.