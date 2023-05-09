Writers Strike at Apple TV+ Production in Delaware County

Members of the Writers Guild of America East hit the streets of Delaware County on Tuesday to picket the production of the Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring.”

At about 9 a.m., members of the union gathered at the Newtown Square Meeting House along the 100 block of Newtown Street Road in Newtown Square, as writers throughout the entertainment industry have gone on strike.

Picketers reportedly hoped to disrupt produiction.

And, production on the series was reportedly shut down due to the strike.

Production for ‘Sinking Spring’ halted in #delco as @WGAEast pickets near the set of the @AppleTV series. Writers say they are asking for fair wages and adequate staffing on all productions including streaming work @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/lWSNYlrCN1 — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) May 9, 2023

The Apple TV+ series "Sinking Spring" has been shooting in and around Philadelphia for the past few weeks.

The series is based on Philadelphia native Dennis Tafoya's book "Dope Thief," and is said to be a "crime story that follows a group of Philly friends who decide to rob a home on the countryside, before falling into a web of drama and drugs."

Members of the writers union have been on strike for a week after negations over pay increases from Hollywood studios fell through.

It seems that streaming services -- and how they pay writers -- is at the core of the issue.

It's the first strike for the writers union in 15 years.

On Monday, President Joe Biden called for a "fair deal" for striking writers.