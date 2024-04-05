Philadelphia

WrestleMania superstar Cody Rhodes thanked Philly firefighters after his tour bus caught fire

By Emily Rose Grassi

Wrestlemania superstar Cody Rhodes took the time to thank the Philadelphia Fire Department on Friday after his tour bus caught on fire Thursday.

Early Friday morning, Rhodes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude to the fire crews.

He then followed up a few hours later to explain what happened.

Rhodes explained that everyone is safe after his tour bus caught on fire. He even joked that he was able to grab a couple of things before leaving the bus.

The fire department's X account even responded to both tweets by Rhodes saying at first, "Finish your story."

The Philadelphia Fire Department has not provided more information about what happened as of Friday evening.

