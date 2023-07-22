Wounded man assaults nurses, police officer in hospital

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man -- who had been shot twice -- walked into Temple Hospital in North Philadelphia and assaulted two nurses and a Philadelphia police officer.

According to police, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m., when a man walked himself into the hospital after he was shot twice in the chest at a shooting that happened earlier along the 3900 block of North 9th Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

At some point during the evening after he arrived at the hospital, the man -- who police did not identify -- allegedly assaulted two nurses at the hospital as well as a police officer.

Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries and the wounded man has been arrested for assault.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided additional details into this incident.

However, an investigation, police said, is ongoing.