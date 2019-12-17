Wounded FedEx Driver Kills Armed Robber During Shootout in Philadelphia, Police Say

A wounded FedEx delivery driver turned the tables on an armed robber who shot him, killing him during a shootout in Philadelphia, police said.

The 32-year-old delivery driver was traveling on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by a 27-year-old armed robber, according to investigators. The robber shot the driver once in the abdomen. The delivery driver returned fire, shooting the robber multiple times in the chest and back.

The delivery driver was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he was in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to Einstein, where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

"We are aware of the incident in Philadelphia this evening," a spokesperson for FedEx told NBC10. "The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.