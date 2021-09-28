New Jersey

Would-Be Burglar Dies After Getting Stuck in Exhaust Fan at Restaurant, Police Say

Police have not yet identified the man and continue to investigate. 

By David Chang

A would-be burglar died after getting stuck in the exhaust fan of a restaurant in Galloway Township, New Jersey, police said. 

On Monday, shortly before 10 a.m., Galloway Township Police responded to the Two Brothers From Italy Restaurant on 269 W. White Horse Pike for the report of a deceased man. 

When they arrived they found the body of an unidentified man. 

Investigators said the man tried to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan in an attempt to burglarize the business but became trapped within the fan and was unable to free himself. 

