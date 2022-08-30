World's Largest Bounce House Returns To Philly This Weekend: What To Know

The world’s largest bounce house is bouncing back into Philadelphia this weekend – with new and bigger inflatables.

The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate for two consecutive weekends at the Bridgeport Speedway at Bridgeport Speedway beginning this Friday, Sept. 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 4th and Friday, Sept. 9th through Sunday, Sept. 11th.

The inflatable event will feature four massive attractions including a 16,000 square foot bounce house, 900-foot-long obstacle course, and an interactive space-themed zone with steep slides and large ball pits.

The Guinness-certified playground will also feature a new customized sports arena filled with balls, nets, hoops, and goals.

“There’s also specials zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest,” the website read.

Bouncers of all ages can enjoy the massive inflatable attraction and book age-restricted times, including adults only sessions where no one under the age of 16 would be allowed to participate.

For more information, including dates, ticket costs and COVID guidelines, click here.