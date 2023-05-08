A three-week strike against Liberty Coca-Cola's North Philadelphia facility has ended after the union and soft drink distributor agreed to a new five-year contract, both sides announced on Monday.

A representative from Teamsters Local 830 -- which represents more than 3,000 drivers, warehouse/production workers and sales/marketing personnel -- said the new contract includes significant wage increases along with an improved healthcare plan for the 414 union workers that went on strike in April.

“I am pleased to announce that Teamsters Local 830’s protracted fight for economic justice for our members employed at Liberty Coca-Cola is finally over,” Teamsters Local 830 Secretary-Treasurer Daniel H. Grace said in a released statement. “I am proud of our members for the resilience and solidarity they showed during the past three weeks. I also want to thank Liberty Coca-Cola for continuing to dialogue throughout a sometimes difficult process and for reaching a fair new five-year contract with us.”

A spokesperson for Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages -- which is said to be the Philadelphia area's largest soft drink bottler and distributor -- also confirmed an agreement was reached.

“The new contract maintains our commitment to provide employees with the highest wage increases in Coca-Cola/Local 830’s history,” the spokesperson wrote. “Along with wage increases over the next five years, the agreement provides considerable benefits for health and welfare and retirement plans for employees and their families. We appreciate all that our employees do to make this a great company, and we look forward to getting everyone back to work tomorrow under the new agreement.”

Workers had picketed for three weeks outside Liberty Coca-Cola’s Philadelphia plant, located along East Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, and at other Liberty Coca-Cola locations. The union had cited issues with Liberty Coca-Cola's previously proposed contract, calling it "insulting."

The union representative said final details of the new contract are still being worked on and will be released "in the coming days."