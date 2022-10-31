Worker Shot and Killed While Helping Elderly Woman Move in SW Philly

An investigation is underway after a contracted worker who was helping an elderly woman move was shot and killed during an argument with a gunman in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday.

The 47-year-old man, who was a contracted mover from Darby, Pennsylvania, was helping a woman move items from a home along the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:45 p.m. Police said the worker was then confronted by an unidentified suspect who was angry about the area being blocked off due to trash and household items in the street.

As the worker and suspect argued, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The worker was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not revealed the victim’s identity or a description of the gunman. They told NBC10 two other workers were also helping to move items when the shooting occurred.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Sunday, there were 441 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, down 4 percent from the same time last year, which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.