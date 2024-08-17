Worker dies after electrocution, fall from scaffolding in Philadelphia, police say

A man died early Saturday morning while working at a residence in Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, at 8:18 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of East Cambria St. after receiving a report of an industrial accident.

Police said a 30-year-old man had fallen three stories from a scaffolding after he was electrocuted while working on a private residence.

According to police, medics pronounced the man dead on the scene at 8:26 a.m.

There is no word yet on the man's identity. The incident is still under investigation.