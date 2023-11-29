Worker attacked in failed robbery of Wendy's restaurant in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after the manager of a Wendy's restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia was attacked by a man who was unable to open a safe at the business early Wednesday, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wendy's restaurant on the 900 block of Cottman Avenue in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia at about 1:53 a.m. after a man allegedly attacked an assistant manager and refused to let employees leave the building in a failed robbery attempt.

The incident unfolded, officials said, when an assistant manager, a 25-year-old woman, was approached by a man -- described as wearing a block hoodie, black ski mask and armed with a handgun -- outside of the business.

Police said that the man sought in this incident then, allegedly, struck the woman in the face with a handgun and forced her back into the business before striking her a second time in the face.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The attacker then, police said, refused to allow any employees in the restaurant to leave as he demanded the assistant manager open a safe in the business.

However, the attacker was not able to get the safe open before he fled on foot, eastbound on Cottman Avenue, police said.

No arrest has yet been made, and officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.