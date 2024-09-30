Worker at Germantown bar shot by gunman ‘lying in wait,' police say

A worker at a Germantown bar was shot late Sunday while taking out the trash by a gun who, police believe, may have been lying in wait for some time.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, the incident happened at about 11:53 p.m. on Sunday night just as a a 53-year-old worker stepped out of Charlie B's Bar, located along the 100 block of East Chelten Avenue in the city's Germantown section, to throw away some garbage.

At that time, Pace claimed, the man was shot by a gunman in a blue or dark-colored pickup truck, striking the victim once, possibly twice.

Pace said responding officers found the worker suffering from two gunshot wounds -- one to his chest and once to his back -- and, he said they are unsure if the man was shot twice or of the injuries were entrance and exit wounds from the same gunshot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where Pace said, the worker was listed in critical condition.

Initial investigation, he said, shows that the incident happened right outside the front door of the establishment and the gunfire came from a vehicle that was parked on the opposite side of the street in front of the bar.

"Given the fact that there was basically one individual coming out at this time, and based on the preliminary information that we have at least, the vehicle may have been there for some time," Pace told NBC10 at the scene. "It seems like they may have been lying in wait for this individual."

Pace said that they are working to determine if the victim was targeted or if this incident was a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have yet been made, but Pace said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.