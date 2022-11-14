Woof, Woof! National Dog Show Returns to Montgomery County

Dog lovers, its time to give a round of "a-paws."

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's annual National Dog Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania this weekend.

When is the 2022 National Dog Show?

On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Expo Center will be full of dogs, demos, trainers, breeders and families who want to catch a glimpse of all the action.

The KCP says they are anticipating an entry number of around 2,000 dogs, featuring over 190 different breeds at the show throughout the weekend.

How do I get National Dog Show tickets?

The show can get busy, as they've seen upwards of 15,000 attendees in previous years. Tickets are $16 for adults, $7 for children between the ages of 4 and 11, and free for those under 4. Parking is free at the Expo Center.

How to watch the 2022 National Dog Show

This year's Saturday show will be recorded and televised across the country on Thanksgiving Day, keeping the yearly tradition alive. The National Dog Show is the most widely viewed dog show nationwide, according to the KCP.

The show will air from noon to 2 p.m. on NBC right after the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Sunday, families will be able to check out athletic dog exhibitions, canine competitions and family fun that includes interactive hands-on activities for dog lovers of all ages.