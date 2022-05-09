Women Against Abuse presents 14th annual Dish It Up on May 18

Women Against Abuse, Inc., Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence agency, will host Philadelphia’s ONLY women chef competition that attracts hundreds of business and community leaders and food aficionados on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Telemundo62 news anchor Belén Smole will emcee the event which will feature unique creations from women chefs representing some of the region’s most well-known restaurants. A panel of celebrity judges will select two winners- sweet and savory- and a runner up.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE

NFL Hall of Famer and Former Eagles Cornerback Troy Vincent and celebrity chef and talk show host Tommi Vincent, both survivors of domestic violence, will be named Advocates of the Year. Goya Foods will host the VIP Locker Room tour and Tucker Law Firm will host the VIP reception. Other key sponsors/donations include the NFL, Eagles Cares, Morgan Lewis, Sally & Edwin Rosenthal, ASI Management, Brandywine Realty Trust, Drexel University, Einstein HealthCare Network, Expert Events, Independence Blue Cross, The Sheller Family Foundation, Stradley Ronon, Univest Banking, Patrick Mundy and Candice Harris, and Myra and Allen Woll.

Chefs who will be competing for the 2022 Purple Dish and Dessert Awards include:

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jessica Boese, Nothing Bundt Cake

Sharonda Harris-Bunton, Vegans R Us

Jennifer Carroll, Spice Finch

Emily Chewla, Cry Baby Pasta

Angela Cicacla, Cicala at The Divine Lorraine

Doreen De Marco, American Sardine Bar

Rebeca Foxman, Fox & Son

Julie Kline, La Colombe

Maddie Knowles, Maddie Bakes

Georgieann Leaming, FoodieHall

Marti Lieberman, MacMart

Mary Lochary, The Westin

Justine MacNeill, Fiore

Chef Stecher, Walnut Hill College

Victoria Tyson, Vicki's Kitchen

Diane Widjojo, Hardena Bar Philly

Women Against Abuse, Inc., is one of the largest domestic violence service providers in the country, and serves more than 10,000 people in Philadelphia each year through emergency housing, legal services, hotline counseling, education and advocacy. For more information visit www.womenagainstabuse.org.