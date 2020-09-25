Woman's Body Found Burning Behind Building in Chester

Police were investigating a “suspicious” death after they found the burning body of a woman behind a building in Chester Thursday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the rear of a property on E. 7th Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found the burning body, as well as another fire burning just a few yards away from her, Chester Police Department Capt. James Chubb said.

The body of the woman, who may have been in her 30s, was burned beyond recognition, he said.

Detectives were working to retrieve video from cameras in the area to aid their investigation. What caused the woman to catch fire was not immediately known.

Police asked that anyone with information, including the possible identity of the woman, contact City of Chester detective David DeFrank at 610-723-7993 or ddefrank95@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197 or tylerd.co.delaware.pa.us.