Philadelphia

Woman's Body Found at Eastwick Construction Site

The body of a woman was discovered in the rubble of a demolished building on Saturday morning.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating what they consider a suspicious death, after the body of a woman was found under rubble of a demolished building in the city's Eastwick neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at a site along the 7600 block of Este Avenue, at about 10:57 a.m., when construction workers discovered the body of a woman in rubble at the site. Officials believe the woman's body may have been in the home since a house fire at that building, that happened on April 20.

The woman was pronounced at about 12:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said this incident in under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

