Woman's Body Found After Man Reports Murder to Police, Officials Say

The unidentified man walked into the Upper Darby Police Station on Thursday and reported an apparent homicide. 

A woman’s body was found in the woods in Montgomery County after a man walked into a police station and reported her murder, officials say. 

The unidentified man walked into the Upper Darby Police Station on Thursday and reported an apparent homicide. 

Police then found an unidentified woman’s body in a wooded area near the Schuylkill River Trail’s Betzwood Trailhead in Lower Providence Township. 

The man who reported the homicide was taken into custody though no charges have been filed. Officials said the homicide appears to be “relationship-based” and there is no public safety concern. 

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Friday morning. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

