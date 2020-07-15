Woman's Body Bound in Cling Wrap and Placed in Tote Found on Grays Ferry Street

The body of a woman that was bound in cling wrap and placed inside a plastic tote container was discovered on a South Philadelphia street on Wednesday.

The large tote was left at 30th and Wharton streets in the city's Grays Ferry section.

Police said they were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m. It's not yet clear who made the discovery.

The woman's age or identity was not yet released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.