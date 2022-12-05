Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets

SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.

She is wanted for another attack on the Market-Frankford Line that occurred the same day and for an attack back on Sept. 1, police said.

Philadelphia police confirmed the same woman was wanted in an attack that occurred on the 1400 block of Spruce Street just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 20.

All of the incidents were unprovoked and police asked for the public's help in finding the woman.

Police describe the woman as having long hair and wearing a gray sweatshirt during the recent attacks. A victim captured her during