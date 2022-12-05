SEPTA

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

SEPTA Police say a woman have been attacking people unprovoked on its trains

By Kaamil Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets

SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.

She is wanted for another attack on the Market-Frankford Line that occurred the same day and for an attack back on Sept. 1, police said.

Philadelphia police confirmed the same woman was wanted in an attack that occurred on the 1400 block of Spruce Street just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All of the incidents were unprovoked and police asked for the public's help in finding the woman.

Police describe the woman as having long hair and wearing a gray sweatshirt during the recent attacks. A victim captured her during

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphiaCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us