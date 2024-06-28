Woman struck by stray bullet while walking to West Philly store, police say

A woman walking to the store was hit by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted on a West Philadelphia street late Thursday night, police said.

According to police, just after 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a radio call about a person with a gun on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Ave.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a scene with 58 fired cartridge casings in the middle of the block.

Police said shortly after, a 23-year-old woman - who was at the scene - turned up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the woman had left her house to walk to a 24-hour store. When she crossed the street she heard several gunshots and started to run but fell.

She managed to reach a nearby corner bar where she received help and was taken to the hospital, police said. The woman was listed in stable condition

No arrests have been made in this incident, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.