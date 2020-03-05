Philadelphia

Woman Walking Dog Shot by Stray Bullet in Philadelphia

Authorities say it's still not clear who fired the shot or why

Local_Schools_Taking_Part_in_National_Walkout_Friday.jpg
Getty Images

A woman walking her dog in a Philadelphia neighborhood was struck and wounded by a stray bullet, authorities said.

The 59-year-old woman and her husband were walking the dog near their home when they heard gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The woman soon realized she had been shot in her lower leg and was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Authorities say it's still not clear who fired the shot or why, but they say surveillance cameras captured at least part of the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 59 mins ago

How Philly-Area Hospitals Are Preparing to Treat Coronavirus Patients

coronavirus 12 hours ago

NJ Officials Believe State Has 1st Positive Case of Coronavirus

The woman's name has not been released. Her husband and their dog apparently were not injured in the incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us