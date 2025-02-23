Woman waiting for bus in South Philly hit, killed by reversing pickup truck

A woman was waiting for the bus when she was hit by a car and killed on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police said that a woman in her mid-60s was standing on the sidewalk at the bus stop at the intersection of 7th and Ritner streets in South Philadelphia just after 7 p.m. when the crash happened on Feb. 22.

A black-colored Ford F-150 reversed onto the sidewalk and hit the woman, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m.

The driver is identified as a man in his late-50s, according to police. He was taken into custody.