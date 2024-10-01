Philadelphia

Philly woman wanted for shooting a man in the back on Monday, police say

The shooting took place on Sept. 30, 2024, along East Johnson Street in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood

By Emily Rose Grassi

Mugshot of Vanessa Graystone
Philadelphia Police Department

A woman is wanted for allegedly shooting a man in East Mount Airy on Monday, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police said that 20-year-old Vanessa Graystone, of Philadelphia, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man in the back on Sept. 30 just before 5 p.m.

The shooting happened in the alleyway of the 1500 block of East Johnson Street, police explained. The victim is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The victim told police he is a Doordash food delivery driver who was working at the time of the shooting. He had parked his car and was exiting when he saw someone approaching him with a gun so he fled on foot, Small said.

Graystone is described as five feet and two inches tall with brown eyes and red hair, according to officials. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Her last known address is on the 1500 block of East Duval Street, police said.

If you have any information, please call the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also call or text the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

