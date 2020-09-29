Woman Tosses Flag Honoring Slain Plymouth Twp. Officer Brad Fox, Police Say

Two women were caught on video vandalizing the memorial of a slain police officer in Montgomery County, investigators said.

The video captured two women on bicycles who stopped at the memorial site honoring Plymouth Township police officer Brad Fox on the Schuylkill River Trail at Ernest Station Road in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Saturday at 3:26 p.m.

Police said one woman acted as a lookout while the other removed a flag flying at the site and tossed it in the weeds.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the women to call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901 or email Detective Sergeant Schwartz at CSchwartz@PlymouthTownship.org.

Fox, 34, died Sept. 13, 2012 after an armed man shot both him and his canine partner, Nick. Fox pursued the man on foot after he fled from a vehicle chase, and caught up with him in the area of Conshohocken Road and Ernest Station Road, where the man pulled a gun and shot both Fox and his canine before turning the gun on himself.

Nick survived the shooting but Fox died of a gunshot wound to his head. Fox would have turned 35 the day after he died. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fox was the first Plymouth Township police officer to ever be killed in the line of duty. He was a Marine who served two tours in Iraq. He was survived by a daughter, his wife and a son born six months after his death who shares his name.