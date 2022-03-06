Woman, Teen and Boy Injured in Triple Stabbing in Philly

A woman, teenager and boy were all injured in a triple stabbing in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred on the 3200 block of Knorr Street at 2:08 p.m. A woman in her mid to late 30’s was stabbed multiple times throughout her body. A 15-year-old boy was stabbed twice in the back of the head. Finally, a 10-year-old boy was stabbed once in the back of the head and once in the left leg.

All three victims were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital. The woman is in critical condition while both boys are stable.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet released information on any suspects.