Woman suffers severe burns after apartment fire in Philadelphia

A woman is hospitalized after she suffered first, second and third-degree burns after an apartment fire in Philadelphia, according to officials.

Officials said crews were called to the 900 block of Haldeman Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and were able to place the fire under control.

The woman is currently listed in critical condition, according to Officials.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

