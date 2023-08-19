Philadelphia

Woman suffers severe burns after apartment fire in Philadelphia

It happened on the 900 block of Haldeman Avenue, early Saturday morning.

By Cherise Lynch

A woman is hospitalized after she suffered first, second and third-degree burns after an apartment fire in Philadelphia, according to officials.

Officials said crews were called to the 900 block of Haldeman Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and were able to place the fire under control.

The woman is currently listed in critical condition, according to Officials.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us