Woman Struck in Back of Head as She Walked on Center City Street

Surveillance video shows the woman being struck by a person walking with a group of young people

By Dan Stamm

A woman carrying Valentine’s Day flowers from her husband was attacked by a group of young people in Center City Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The woman had just left her work around 7:50 p.m. and was walking along Walnut Street near 16th Street when at least one person struck her in the back of the head, Philadelphia police and the woman’s coworkers told NBC10 News.

Surveillance video shows the woman being hit and then forced briefly into the street.

Medics took the woman to the hospital, police said. Her co-workers, who asked to not be named, said she appeared to be doing OK.

The coworker who witnessed the attack said the young people, a group of up to 10 or more, just kept walking after the attack as if nothing had happened.

Police planned to re-interview the woman. Part of the investigation is to determine if a brick, as was initially reported to police, was used.

Philadelphia police are also investigating if a strong-arm robbery that happened around the corner at 16th and Locust is connected. In that attack a man was punched and had his ear pods stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philly police.

