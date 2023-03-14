Philadelphia

Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in West Philadelphia

The 58-year-old woman was on 49th Street and Lancaster Avenue at 8:18 p.m. when she was hit by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

By David Chang

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in West Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

The 58-year-old woman was on 49th Street and Lancaster Avenue at 8:18 p.m. when she was hit by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene, police said. She was pronounced dead by responding medics at 8:28 p.m. 

The hit-and-run vehicle, a white Mitsubishi, was later found damaged on Belmont Avenue in Fairmount Park after it crashed into a pole, about two miles away from the hit-and-run crash. The driver is still on the loose however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

