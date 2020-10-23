Woman Staked Out 2 Trenton Boys Before a Man Shot Them Both, Police Say

Police have tracked down two suspects who they believe fired into a home in Trenton, New Jersey, killing two brothers, after a dispute this week.

The shooting killed 8-year-old Johnny Perez and 16-year-old Gustavo Perez Tuesday night.

Dajuan Kelley and Destanie Ellis are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder along with gun and conspiracy charges, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said 26-year-old Kelley, who hails from Ewing, and Ellis, 29, of Morrisville, were sitting in a Ford Expedition on a Trenton street Tuesday night. Then the Perez brothers walked past and tried to get in the SUV, leading to an argument. What led to this encounter was not explained Friday.

Some time after the argument, Kelley and Ellis were in separate vehicles following the Perez boys who were walking along a street.

Police say surveillance footage shows a large portion of Tuesday night's events. Ellis was seen leaving a Chevrolet Malibu and calling others to her location while following the Perez brothers.

Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

Other people also arrived at the Perez home, while Ellis pointed out the house where Gustavo and Johnny entered. Kelley then fired at them as they stood in front of the second-floor kitchen window in the home, the prosecutor's office says.

The brothers were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead later.

Ellis was arrested Thursday in Trenton, the prosecutor's office said. Kelley made it to Hampton, Georgia, where U.S. Marshals picked him up as a fugitive.

In a statement, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked law enforcement for their investigative work and acknowledged that "while loved ones can never be replaced, I hope today's announcement will bring some measure of closure and peace to the family and friends whose lives were shattered by this outrageous act of violence."