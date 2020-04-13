A Chester County woman is accused of stabbing her mother several times inside their home on Easter Sunday.

Alexis Wilson, 30, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing the instrument of crime and other related offenses.

On Sunday, police were called to a home on the 200 block of Highland Avenue in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for a report of an assault. When they arrived they found Wilson holding a large silver knife while her mother was face down in the living room surrounded by blood on the floor and wall, investigators said.

Police determined Wilson had stabbed her mother around ten times in her neck, back and cheek, according to officials. Wilson was arrested while her mother was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Paoli Hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma.

“The victim is currently in Paoli Hospital with serious stab wounds to her back. We are awaiting further information at this time,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “We thank the Downingtown Police Department for their swift response to this disturbing crime and we hope for the victim’s speedy recovery.”