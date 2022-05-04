Philadelphia

Woman Stabbed While Jogging In Center City

By David Chang

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed while jogging in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood. 

The 27-year-old woman was jogging along the 800 block of South Broad Street on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. when she was stabbed by an unidentified suspect once in her left thigh. 

The woman walked to a firehouse on Broad and Fitzwater streets and was then taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she was treated and released. 

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released a description of a suspect. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

