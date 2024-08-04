Woman stabbed to death in South Philly

Police have detained an individual for questioning after a woman was stabbed to death inside a South Philadelphia home early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to police, a 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death during an incident that happened on Sunday morning at a home along the 2100 block of South 7th Street.

Law enforcement officials said officers responding to the scene found a woman -- who police have not provided further identifying information on -- unresponsive after she was stabbed in her neck and in both legs.

Officials said that the woman was pronounced at the scene at about 8:26 a.m. and an individual -- who police also have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was taken in for questioning

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have yet been made, officials said.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.