Woman Stabbed to Death After Attacking Another Woman Inside Philly Home, Police Say

Police have not yet revealed a motive but said both women knew each other.

By David Chang

A woman was stabbed to death after she allegedly broke into a Philadelphia home and attacked an older woman with a knife, police said. 

The 21-year-old woman allegedly forced her way inside a home on the 1200 block of Elbridge Street at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. She then attacked a 38-year-old woman who was inside the home and stabbed her once in the chest, according to investigators. 

Police told NBC10 the 38-year-old woman defended herself and during the struggle, the 21-year-old was stabbed three times in the chest and twice in the back. 

The younger woman was taken to Einstein Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m. The 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition. 

Police have not yet revealed a motive but said both women knew each other. They continue to investigate.

