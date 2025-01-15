Philadelphia

Woman stabbed in the chest, killed in Southwest Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A woman is dead after she was stabbed in the chest on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The incident happened in Southwest Philadelphia and was reported to police just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, officials said.

An unidentified woman in her late twenties was stabbed one time in her chest, police explained. Medics took her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m.

Investigators were able to find the weapon but no arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

