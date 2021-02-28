OVERBROOK

Woman Stabbed in Head in West Philadelphia

Police also found spent bullet casings in the Overbrook neighborhood, where the stabbing happened

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was in critical condition after being stabbed in the head in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The woman was stabbed just before 2 a.m. on the 5500 block of Jefferson Street, in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. She was taken to Mercy Catholic Medical Center for treatment.

Police said there was a large blood trail on the ground when they arrived, and they found bullet casings, as well. However, they didn’t get any reports of shooting victims.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 1 hour ago

4 Shot at IHOP Parking Lot in Kent County, Delaware

coronavirus vaccine 19 hours ago

Philadelphia Opens Third Standing Mass Vaccination Clinic

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing. The suspect was still on the loose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

OVERBROOKWest Philadelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us