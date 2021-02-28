Woman Stabbed in Head in West Philadelphia

A woman was in critical condition after being stabbed in the head in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The woman was stabbed just before 2 a.m. on the 5500 block of Jefferson Street, in the Overbrook neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. She was taken to Mercy Catholic Medical Center for treatment.

Police said there was a large blood trail on the ground when they arrived, and they found bullet casings, as well. However, they didn’t get any reports of shooting victims.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing. The suspect was still on the loose.