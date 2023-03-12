Woman Stabbed in Face While Exiting Bus in Frankford

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a woman was stabbed in the face as she exited a SEPTA bus early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Pratt and Saul streets in the city's Frankford neighborhood, just after midnight on Sunday morning. At that time, police said, a 44-year-old woman was exiting a bus when a man -- who the woman did not know -- stabbed her in the forehead.

Officers were able to apprehend the man shorty after and a weapon was recovered, investigators said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hopsital, where law enforcement officials said she was admitted in stable condition.

Police said they have no motive for this crime and an investigation is ongoing.