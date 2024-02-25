Pennsylvania

Woman stabbed, daughter injured inside Delco home, police say

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody after being involved in a car crash, police said

By David Chang

A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed inside a home in Wayne, Pennsylvania, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday inside a home along the 200 block of Willow Avenue.

Police told NBC10 a woman was stabbed multiple times inside the home while her teen daughter was injured.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman is currently in critical condition while her daughter was released from the hospital.

After the stabbing, police in Haverford Township responded to a car crash on Sproul Road involving the suspect, officials said. The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity or a possible motive but said there is currently no threat to the public.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

